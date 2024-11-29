UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) Short Interest Update

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 231.8% from the October 31st total of 4,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

UTStarcom Trading Down 0.3 %

UTSI stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.99. 367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,305. UTStarcom has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $3.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on UTStarcom in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UTStarcom stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 256,341 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 2.72% of UTStarcom at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UTStarcom Company Profile

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

