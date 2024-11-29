United States Oil Fund issues Monthly Account Statement

On November 29, 2024, United States Oil Fund, LP filed its monthly account statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the month ended October 31, 2024. This filing includes a Statement of Income (Loss) and a Statement of Changes in Net Asset Value, as mandated by Rule 4.22 under the Commodity Exchange Act.

Get alerts:

The report reveals various financial figures for the period. The Statement of Income (Loss) outlines income sources, including Realized Trading Gain (Loss) on Commodity Futures, Realized Gain (Loss) on Swap Contracts, Dividend Income, among others, totaling $38,563,079. Expenses for the same period, such as General Partner Management Fees and Professional Fees, amounted to $931,992. The net income (loss) reported was $37,631,087.

The Statement of Changes in Net Asset Value indicates that the Net Asset Value at the beginning of October 2024 was $1,342,923,995. With additions and withdrawals of shares, the Net Asset Value at the end of the month stood at $1,221,947,687. This translated to a Net Asset Value Per Share of $71.78 based on 17,023,603 shares outstanding.

Stuart P. Crumbaugh, the Chief Financial Officer of United States Commodity Funds LLC, the general partner of United States Oil Fund, signed the filing, certifying the accuracy and completeness of the information as per Rule 4.22(h) under the Commodity Exchange Act. More details are available in Exhibit 99.1 of the filing, accessible on the company’s website at www.uscfinvestments.com.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read United States Oil Fund’s 8K filing here.

United States Oil Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

Further Reading