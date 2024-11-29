Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Short Interest Down 87.5% in November

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the October 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 866,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Unicharm Price Performance

OTCMKTS UNICY traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,405. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average of $6.54. Unicharm has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $7.53.

About Unicharm

Further Reading

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacturing and sale of wellness, feminine, baby and children, kirei, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. The company's baby and child care products, including disposable diapers and wipes under the Moony, MamyPoko, Oyasumiman, and Torepanman brands; feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, panty liners, sanitary short, panty liners, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brand names; and wellness care products include napkin-type incontinence pads, pants-type diapers, tape-type diapers, pants-type specialized urine pads, and tape-type specialized urine pads under the Lifree and Charmnap brand.

