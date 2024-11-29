Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Short Interest Down 87.5% in November

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the October 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 866,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS UNICY traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,405. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average of $6.54. Unicharm has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $7.53.
