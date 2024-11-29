UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Stake Lifted by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $7,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UFPT. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 217.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in UFP Technologies by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in UFP Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the third quarter worth $9,791,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 4.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jason Holt sold 146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.69, for a total value of $50,032.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,303,219.49. This represents a 2.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 12,533 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.46, for a total value of $4,342,183.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,807,473.24. The trade was a 28.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,326 shares of company stock worth $4,620,154. 6.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UFP Technologies Price Performance

UFP Technologies Profile

Shares of NASDAQ UFPT opened at $321.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.43 and a fifty-two week high of $366.41.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

