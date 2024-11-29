UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Short Interest Up 59.5% in November

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 643,700 shares, an increase of 59.5% from the October 31st total of 403,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,218.5 days.
UCB Stock Performance
OTCMKTS UCBJF opened at $174.00 on Friday. UCB has a 12 month low of $73.54 and a 12 month high of $194.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.94 and a 200-day moving average of $160.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
UCB Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than UCB
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca: 2025 Vaccine Makers to Watch
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.