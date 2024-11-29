UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Short Interest Up 59.5% in November

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 643,700 shares, an increase of 59.5% from the October 31st total of 403,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,218.5 days.

UCB Stock Performance

OTCMKTS UCBJF opened at $174.00 on Friday. UCB has a 12 month low of $73.54 and a 12 month high of $194.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.94 and a 200-day moving average of $160.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get UCB alerts:

UCB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases worldwide. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.