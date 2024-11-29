UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Raises Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,523,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,186 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Emerson Electric worth $385,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at about $574,908,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 10,993.2% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,070,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,764 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 107.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,896,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,075 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its position in Emerson Electric by 127.3% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,544,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its position in Emerson Electric by 57,336.1% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,206,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $132.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $87.55 and a 12-month high of $134.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 61.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,052,911.68. The trade was a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

