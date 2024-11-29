UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Grows Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,472,126 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 348,652 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $375,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 16,032 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. ADE LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. ADE LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 8,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on BA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. DZ Bank cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Boeing from $224.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.11.

Boeing Trading Up 1.1 %

Boeing stock opened at $152.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.67. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $137.03 and a 12 month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -16.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.