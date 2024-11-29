UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Buys 75,747 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,972,642 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,747 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Workday worth $482,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Workday by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,316,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,094,000 after acquiring an additional 14,159 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Workday by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,719,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $384,518,000 after purchasing an additional 118,180 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Workday by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,167,131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $260,924,000 after purchasing an additional 153,577 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Workday by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 934,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 835,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,132,000 after purchasing an additional 24,195 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $253.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $67.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.44. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.81 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $17,367,710.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,902,816.40. This trade represents a 39.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.45, for a total value of $1,915,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,990,500. This represents a 7.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 359,954 shares of company stock valued at $88,742,132. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.14.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

