UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Acquires 1,741,320 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 724.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,981,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,741,320 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $357,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graypoint LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 5,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXR opened at $172.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.15. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.82 and a 12-month high of $184.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($1.12). The business had revenue of $824.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.93 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 169.63%.

In related news, Director Diane Olmstead sold 3,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total value of $507,009.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,877 shares in the company, valued at $967,119.12. The trade was a 34.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 6,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total value of $1,178,047.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 404,306 shares in the company, valued at $71,655,152.38. This trade represents a 1.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,228 shares of company stock valued at $3,023,957. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $169.00 to $167.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.36.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

