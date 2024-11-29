U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.64 and traded as high as $21.24. U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF shares last traded at $21.01, with a volume of 17,110 shares trading hands.

U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.64. The company has a market cap of $107.61 million, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.84.

About U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF

The U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (GOAU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of 28 precious metal mining firms listed in the US, Canada, Australia, Hong Kong or South Africa. Holdings are selected by fundamental factors and weighted in fixed tiers.

