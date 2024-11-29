TSS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSSI) COO Sells $237,628.44 in Stock

TSS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSSI – Get Free Report) COO Karl Todd Marrott sold 29,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $237,628.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 86,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,216.64. This trade represents a 25.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Karl Todd Marrott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 22nd, Karl Todd Marrott sold 50,000 shares of TSS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $369,000.00.

TSS Trading Up 2.8 %

TSSI stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $231.63 million, a P/E ratio of 53.89 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.53. TSS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $12.99.

TSS Company Profile

TSS, Inc offers planning, design, engineering, construction management, commissioning and maintenance services. It provides these services primarily for specialized facilities such as data centers, communications rooms, call centers, laboratories, trading floors, network operations centers, medical facilities and similar environments.

