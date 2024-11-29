Truvestments Capital LLC Invests $29,000 in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $160,529,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3,295.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,331,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,898 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,789,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,532,000 after acquiring an additional 897,195 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,848,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,178,591,000 after purchasing an additional 831,975 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 6,978.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 814,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,372,000 after purchasing an additional 802,980 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WFC opened at $77.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.25. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $42.79 and a 12 month high of $78.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $257.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.07.

In related news, EVP Beurden Saul Van sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $2,169,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,687 shares in the company, valued at $7,853,327.13. This represents a 21.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ather Williams III sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $3,822,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 163,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,421,957. This represents a 26.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

