trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TRVG. UBS Group lowered their target price on trivago from $2.25 to $1.95 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on trivago from $2.25 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.55.

NASDAQ TRVG opened at $2.18 on Thursday. trivago has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $3.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average is $1.96.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in trivago stock. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 142,358 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000. Tidal Investments LLC owned about 0.20% of trivago as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

