Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT) Short Interest Up 100.0% in November

Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
OTCMKTS:TYBT opened at $83.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.42 and its 200 day moving average is $85.52. Trinity Bank, N.A. has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.02.
Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.54 million during the quarter.
Trinity Bank, N.A. provides personal and business banking products and services in Texas. It provides personal and business deposits, such as checking and money market accounts; treasury tax and loan deposits; mobile deposits; certificates of deposit; and automobile, secured/unsecured, home improvement, lots and interim construction, installment/term, equipment, and real estate loans, as well as revolving lines of credit.
