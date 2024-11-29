Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT) Short Interest Up 100.0% in November

Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBTGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Trinity Bank, N.A. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TYBT opened at $83.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.42 and its 200 day moving average is $85.52. Trinity Bank, N.A. has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.02.

Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBTGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.54 million during the quarter.

Trinity Bank, N.A. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This is an increase from Trinity Bank, N.A.’s previous dividend of $0.88. Trinity Bank, N.A.’s dividend payout ratio is 24.97%.

Trinity Bank, N.A. Company Profile

Trinity Bank, N.A. provides personal and business banking products and services in Texas. It provides personal and business deposits, such as checking and money market accounts; treasury tax and loan deposits; mobile deposits; certificates of deposit; and automobile, secured/unsecured, home improvement, lots and interim construction, installment/term, equipment, and real estate loans, as well as revolving lines of credit.

