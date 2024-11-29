Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) Shares Down 6.5% – What’s Next?

Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.67 and last traded at $31.67. Approximately 921 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 163% from the average daily volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.86.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.89.

Trelleborg AB (publ) provides engineered polymer solutions for seal, damp, and protect critical applications worldwide. The company offers antivibration solutions; automotive boots and noise damping; bearings and bushings; engineered coated fabrics; engineered molded parts; fenders, docking, and mooring; floatover; and fluid handling solutions.

