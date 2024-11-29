Traders Purchase Large Volume of Dominion Energy Call Options (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 33,996 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,247% compared to the average volume of 2,524 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.91.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on D

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D opened at $59.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.59. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $43.53 and a 1 year high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 93.68%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.