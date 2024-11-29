Toyota Boshoku Co. (OTCMKTS:TDBOF) Short Interest Down 25.6% in November

Toyota Boshoku Co. (OTCMKTS:TDBOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 607,500 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the October 31st total of 816,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Toyota Boshoku Price Performance

Toyota Boshoku stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. Toyota Boshoku has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $15.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.50 and its 200 day moving average is $15.50.

Get Toyota Boshoku alerts:

About Toyota Boshoku

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Toyota Boshoku Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells automotive interior systems in Japan, the United States, China, and internationally. It also engages in manufacturing and sale of automotive filters and powertrain components, and other automotive components, as well as fabric products. The company provides automobile, aircraft, and railway seats, such as executive lounge and sports seats including seat frames, round recliners, and long slide rails.

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Boshoku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Boshoku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.