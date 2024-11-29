Townsquare Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1,034.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 799,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,443,000 after buying an additional 729,166 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Diageo by 105.7% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 949,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,240,000 after acquiring an additional 487,904 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,242,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,671,000 after acquiring an additional 437,646 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 416.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 521,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,939,000 after purchasing an additional 420,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 853,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,800,000 after purchasing an additional 293,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DEO shares. Bank of America raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Diageo Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DEO stock opened at $118.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.31 and its 200 day moving average is $130.55. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $117.72 and a 12 month high of $154.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Diageo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.