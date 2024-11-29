Townsquare Capital LLC Has $5.61 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. AAF Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $395.34 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $287.27 and a twelve month high of $400.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $383.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $367.06.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.