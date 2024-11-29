Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 2,191 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,620,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,892,000 after acquiring an additional 88,378 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,487,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,484,000 after purchasing an additional 25,519 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 373.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,906,000 after purchasing an additional 993,694 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,238,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,947,000 after purchasing an additional 23,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,074,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,689,000 after purchasing an additional 67,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective (up previously from $157.50) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.78.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

SPG stock opened at $183.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.04. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $186.00. The company has a market capitalization of $59.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($1.54). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 76.21% and a net margin of 43.36%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.19%.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In related news, Director Allan B. Hubbard purchased 370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $167.30 per share, for a total transaction of $61,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,301 shares in the company, valued at $5,738,557.30. This represents a 1.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

