Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 51,675 Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 130,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,675 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $6,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,225,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $7,512,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 916,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,409,000 after purchasing an additional 128,090 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $5,493,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,334,000.

XONE stock opened at $49.65 on Friday. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $49.30 and a twelve month high of $49.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.62.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

