Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 35,669 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,669 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $6,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 41.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 216,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 63,516 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 138,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $36.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.36. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.31 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

