Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 1,388 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $4,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 715.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,946,000 after purchasing an additional 49,360 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 60,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,973,000 after purchasing an additional 16,294 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,061,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 527.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 9,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.37.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $318.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,180.71 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.40. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $192.57 and a fifty-two week high of $332.05.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.48. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $240.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. CyberArk Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

