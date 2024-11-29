Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 101 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $4,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in Markel Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 287,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $452,311,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its stake in Markel Group by 15.4% in the second quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 85,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,357 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Markel Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 71,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Markel Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,398,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Markel Group stock opened at $1,785.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,613.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,590.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,342.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,809.11.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $17.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.97 by ($4.63). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 17.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 88.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MKL. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,700.00 to $1,675.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,651.83.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

