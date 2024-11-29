Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 106,562 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,956 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $16,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on TOL shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.87.

Insider Activity

In other Toll Brothers news, Director John A. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,538.40. This represents a 9.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $3,955,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,029,273.86. This trade represents a 10.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,000 shares of company stock worth $16,435,800. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of TOL opened at $164.75 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.40 and a 12-month high of $169.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.22 and its 200-day moving average is $137.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.34%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

