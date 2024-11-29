Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Short Interest Down 52.9% in November

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 52.9% from the October 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of TKGSY opened at $14.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.51. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $15.03.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSYGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter.

About Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd.

Tokyo Gas Co,Ltd. engages in the production, supply, and sale of city gas, and LNG in Japan. The company offers engineering solutions; gas construction; and gas pipelines services, as well as engages in gas appliances business. It is also involved in fuel procurement, power generation, and sales of electricity; and overseas resource development, renewable energy, and LNG infrastructure business.

