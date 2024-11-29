Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF) Trading Up 3.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Thinkific Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:THNCF – Get Free Report) traded up 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.21 and last traded at $2.21. 250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.
Thinkific Labs Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.37.
Thinkific Labs Company Profile
Thinkific Labs Inc engages in the development, marketing, and support management of cloud-based platform in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables entrepreneurs and established businesses to create, market, sell, and deliver online courses and other learning products. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
