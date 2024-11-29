The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2192 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

York Water has increased its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 26 years. York Water has a payout ratio of 54.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect York Water to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.9%.

Shares of YORW stock opened at $35.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $517.03 million, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.88. York Water has a fifty-two week low of $33.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.96.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded York Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; ten wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns satellite groundwater systems in York, Adams, and Lancaster Counties, as well as two impounding dams on primary system located in York and Springfield Townships.

