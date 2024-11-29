The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 57.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,986 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Toro were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTC. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 112.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Toro by 850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Toro by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Toro by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toro during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toro alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Toro in a research report on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Toro from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Toro from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Toro Stock Up 0.8 %

Toro stock opened at $86.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.94. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $77.15 and a fifty-two week high of $102.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.91.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.05). Toro had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.80%.

Toro Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.