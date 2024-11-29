The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Alkeon Capital Management LLC

Alkeon Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,381,901 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 482,971 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for 0.9% of Alkeon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Alkeon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.39% of TJX Companies worth $515,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 17,926 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 26,922 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.47.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 2.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $126.36 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.44 and a 1 year high of $128.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

