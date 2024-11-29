The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Infusive Asset Management Inc.

Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,040 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 5.0% of Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 757,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,217,000 after acquiring an additional 42,537 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 142,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total value of $2,210,944.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,804.35. The trade was a 52.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $338,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,110. This represents a 12.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,024,234 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Wolfe Research raised Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, October 21st. DZ Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.45.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $179.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $142.50 and a 52 week high of $180.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

