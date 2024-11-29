The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 744 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 657,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Catalent were worth $39,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Catalent by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 25.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Catalent news, Director Michelle R. Ryan sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total value of $167,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,835 shares in the company, valued at $646,849.50. The trade was a 20.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Mcerlane sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $119,580.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,177,150.88. The trade was a 5.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,114 shares of company stock valued at $305,931. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CTLT. Baird R W lowered Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

Catalent Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $61.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of -26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.16. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.74 and a 1 year high of $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.41.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Catalent had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

