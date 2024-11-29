The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,736 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.08% of GE Vernova worth $55,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 10.0% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 727,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,459,000 after buying an additional 66,455 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 127.0% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,530,000.
GE Vernova Price Performance
Shares of GEV stock opened at $335.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.39. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $357.09.
Analyst Ratings Changes
GE Vernova Profile
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
