The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,178,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,009 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $49,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 57.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 2.4% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 92.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 0.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 6.1% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles M. Sonsteby bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.50 per share, with a total value of $395,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,261.50. The trade was a 60.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $40.10 on Friday. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.86 and a 52 week high of $48.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VVV. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Valvoline from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stephens began coverage on Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Valvoline from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Valvoline from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Valvoline to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valvoline has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

