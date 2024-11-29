The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Makes New $52.99 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,954,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $52,988,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,001,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,321,000 after purchasing an additional 16,207 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 760,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,581,000 after purchasing an additional 36,486 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 463,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,533,000 after purchasing an additional 106,310 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 460,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,243,000 after purchasing an additional 37,168 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 368,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,999,000 after purchasing an additional 11,436 shares during the period. 59.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

iShares MSCI Australia ETF stock opened at $26.25 on Friday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12-month low of $22.27 and a 12-month high of $27.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.20 and its 200 day moving average is $25.36.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

