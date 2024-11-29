The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Infusive Asset Management Inc.

Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,617 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 3.0% of Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.0 %

Home Depot stock opened at $427.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $406.69 and a 200-day moving average of $371.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $308.59 and a twelve month high of $439.37.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The firm had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 61.14%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total transaction of $40,258.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,159.70. This trade represents a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 16,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $6,553,958.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,727,562. This trade represents a 17.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,188 shares of company stock valued at $15,624,585. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Daiwa America raised shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.00.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

