The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Stock Price Down 3.7% – What’s Next?

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.31 and last traded at $8.31. Approximately 194,355 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,201,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.63.

HAIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.43.

The firm has a market cap of $745.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day moving average is $7.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $394.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Chad D. Marquardt acquired 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $44,096.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,296. This trade represents a 53.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 433.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 125.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 161.1% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 225.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 357.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

