The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by CWS Financial Advisors LLC

CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 100,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $6,403,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,546 shares in the company, valued at $21,933,220.38. This trade represents a 22.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $64.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $277.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $57.47 and a 52 week high of $73.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.56.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 22.45%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

