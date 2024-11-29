The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Short Interest Up 650.0% in November

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 650.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

The Bidvest Group Stock Performance

Shares of BDVSY stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.85. 2,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,943. The Bidvest Group has a one year low of $23.76 and a one year high of $34.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.70.

The Bidvest Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.3818 per share. This is a positive change from The Bidvest Group’s previous dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. The Bidvest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.45%.

The Bidvest Group Company Profile

The Bidvest Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in services, trading, and distribution businesses in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through Adcock Ingram, Bidvest Automotive, Bidvest Commercial Products, Bidvest Financial Services, Bidvest Freight, Bidvest Branded Products, Bidvest Services South Africa, Bidvest Services International, Bidvest Properties, and Bidvest Corporate and Investments segments.

