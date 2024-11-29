The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 94.3% from the October 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Bank of East Asia Price Performance
Shares of Bank of East Asia stock remained flat at $1.22 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.25. Bank of East Asia has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $1.36.
About Bank of East Asia
