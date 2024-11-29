The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 94.3% from the October 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Bank of East Asia stock remained flat at $1.22 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.25. Bank of East Asia has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $1.36.

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and time deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

