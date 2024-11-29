The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by Providence Wealth Advisors LLC

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Allstate makes up about 2.0% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Allstate from $193.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Allstate from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Allstate from $231.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $216.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.19.

Allstate Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $208.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $134.17 and a 52-week high of $209.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.77.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.71. The company had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at $5,236,922.32. The trade was a 57.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

