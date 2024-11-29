Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Icon Wealth Advisors LLC

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,531 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,741,075 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,473,008,000 after purchasing an additional 828,308 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Tesla by 13.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,377,822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,377,970,000 after buying an additional 2,946,763 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,545,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,328,884,000 after buying an additional 301,968 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,201,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,192,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 35,611.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,054,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,892,160,000 after acquiring an additional 11,023,436 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Tesla from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $249.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Tesla from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.06.

Shares of TSLA opened at $332.89 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $361.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $272.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 91.20, a P/E/G ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total transaction of $34,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,508. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $36,761,200. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 301,187 shares of company stock valued at $92,956,692 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

