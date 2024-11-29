Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Bought by Alkeon Capital Management LLC

Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 189.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,144,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 749,003 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $153,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its holdings in Teradyne by 6.8% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 1.5% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,533,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 2.7% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 298,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of TER stock opened at $108.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.36. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.24 and a twelve month high of $163.21.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $737.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 11th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $409,024.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,736 shares in the company, valued at $10,721,740.80. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total value of $83,431.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,987.82. This represents a 3.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,199 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,634 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on TER. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.62.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

