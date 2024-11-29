Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Short Interest Down 62.5% in November

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Teleperformance Stock Performance

Teleperformance stock opened at $45.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.65. Teleperformance has a 1-year low of $44.15 and a 1-year high of $83.74.

About Teleperformance

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the customers consultancy services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services, and Specialized Services. The company offers customer relationship operations, technical support, technical assistance and customer acquisition services, management of business processes, back office and digital platform services, consulting, data analysis services, on-line interpretation, visa application management, health management services, and accounts receivable credit management services, and recruitment process outsource services.

