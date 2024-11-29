Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Short Interest Down 62.5% in November

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Teleperformance Stock Performance
Teleperformance stock opened at $45.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.65. Teleperformance has a 1-year low of $44.15 and a 1-year high of $83.74.
About Teleperformance
