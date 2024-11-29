Tarku Resources (CVE:TKU) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Tarku Resources Ltd. (CVE:TKU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 796000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Tarku Resources Stock Down 33.3 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02.
Tarku Resources Company Profile
Tarku Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral resources in Quebec and Arizona. The company explores for gold, lead, zinc, silver, copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group element deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Apollo project covering 96 claims with an area of 5,273 hectares; Admiral project comprising 78 claims with an area of 4,334 hectares; and Atlas project consisting of 74 claims with an area of 4,111 hectares located in Quebec.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tarku Resources
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Tarku Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarku Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.