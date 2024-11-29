TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) Short Interest Update

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
TAAT Global Alternatives Stock Performance
Shares of TOBAF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.15. 270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,861. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. TAAT Global Alternatives has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.33.
About TAAT Global Alternatives
