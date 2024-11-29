Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SYPR opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.01. Sypris Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.61.

Institutional Trading of Sypris Solutions

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sypris Solutions stock. Williams & Novak LLC boosted its holdings in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,248,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,831 shares during the quarter. Sypris Solutions accounts for 7.6% of Williams & Novak LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Williams & Novak LLC owned about 18.66% of Sypris Solutions worth $8,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

