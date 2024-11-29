Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Short Interest Update

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the October 31st total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Suzuki Motor Trading Down 2.8 %

OTCMKTS SZKMY traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.32. 18,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,338. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.51. Suzuki Motor has a 1-year low of $34.20 and a 1-year high of $50.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Get Suzuki Motor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Macquarie upgraded shares of Suzuki Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.