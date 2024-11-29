Suvretta Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 235,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,276,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kara West sold 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total transaction of $133,190.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,374.17. This represents a 5.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.37, for a total transaction of $323,765.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,776 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,029.12. This represents a 9.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,007 shares of company stock worth $4,982,647 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COF opened at $191.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $106.14 and a 52-week high of $198.30.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.81. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.66%.

COF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.18.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

