Suvretta Capital Management LLC Sells 14,623 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 146,845 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,623 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 2.7% of Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $85,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 53 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 671.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $591.00 to $644.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. HSBC lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $603.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $632.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $618.26.

NYSE UNH opened at $608.38 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $436.38 and a 12 month high of $630.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $584.72 and a 200-day moving average of $555.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $559.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.15. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $100.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.72%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

